About 850 children are in the crossfire as the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces try to storm the prison in the city of Hasaka after militants seized it on Thursday, killing dozens.

“It is very difficult to imagine the atrocities these children are witnessing,” Juliette Touma, UNICEF regional director of media for the Middle East and North Africa, told Reuters.

“The lives of these children are in immediate danger,” she added.

Dozens of ISIS fighters fled to the area around the prison in Thursday’s attack, which included detonating a car bomb near its gates, while other prisoners took control of part of the complex.

The Syrian Democratic Forces says that the death toll is currently around 200 prisoners and 27 of its forces, while more than 550 militants have surrendered. Clashes continue, with militants still holed up in some buildings.

UNICEF has called for an immediate halt to the clashes to allow safe passage for the 850 minors, some of whom are as young as 12 years old. The organization was not able to verify whether there were any children among the death toll announced by the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Al-Hasakah prison is the largest among a number of prisons in which the Syrian Democratic Forces are holding thousands of people without charges or trial, and includes civilians who refuse to be conscripted.