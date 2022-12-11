unveiled seven new commemorative plaques in honor and recognition of athletes and journalists on the esplanade of the “Miguel Hidalgo” Gymnasium in Puebla, with the aim of recognizing the perseverance and sports practice.

The winners were: the fencer, Arturo Simont; the Olympic gymnast, Ana Casas; the basketball player, Jesús “La Flauta” Bautista and, the ex-soccer player and technical director, Manuel Lapuente. In addition, the coach, José Rascón; the journalist, Enrique Montero, and the sports promoter, Rafael Moreno Valle Sánchez.

Ceremony headed by Yadira Lira, general director of the Puebla Sports Institute (INPODE), who highlighted the athletes who are remembered as true sports glories in Puebla.

“Remember that the achievements can be measured and expressed in titles, the distance in meters, the time in seconds and the successes in victories” highlighted the head of INPODE.

Awards supported by state government who joined the recognition and highlights the participation of outstanding coaches and athletes in the state for highlighting the tenacity, passion, effort and discipline that athletes perform.

Olivia Salomón and Juan Carlos Moreno Valle Abdala, Secretaries of Economy and Public Function, respectively, as well as the General Director of the “Nelson Vargas Family Fitness” Sports Club, Nelson Fernández Vargas Sánchez, were present.