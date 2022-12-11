There is a lot of curiosity around the Alpine which is about to be born. Not only because the team is growing in performance – fourth place in the constructors’ standings proves it, which would have arrived even more easily without continuous technical problems – but also because in 2023 it will have an all-French driver duo. Esteban Or with in fact, he will be joined by Pierre Gaslyand the two met today in Enstone for the first “team” photos.

Gasly was welcomed with smiles in the Alpine factory: the former AlphaTauri is getting to know the work team with which he intends to relaunch next season. We’ll see how long the “roses and flowers” will live with Ocon, who recently had big problems with Fernando Alonso and had had a bad time with Gasly himself in karting. The two ignore it, but the families hate each other to the point that the team had to schedule their presence in the paddock throughout 2023.