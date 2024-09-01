The Customer Happiness Centres of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in Sharjah and Ajman will begin receiving residency violators wishing to settle their status tomorrow, Monday.

The Customer Happiness Centre in Sharjah, in the Al Rahmaniya area, has allocated a special entrance for the grace period for settling the status of violators, so that customers can complete their transactions easily and smoothly without waiting for a long time.

In Ajman, the Customer Happiness Center of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in Al Jurf area will receive customers wishing to amend their status tomorrow morning, Monday, with all facilities provided to customers.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security announced that it will begin today implementing a two-month grace period to exempt violators of foreign entry and residence regulations from fines, specifically until October 30.

The Authority called on violators of residency in the country to take advantage of the grace period granted to them to settle their status or leave, stressing that violators who decide to amend their status by leaving the country within the grace period granted to them will not have a ban stamp placed on their passports, and that the application mechanism will be through the Authority’s smart channels and service centers (printing) across the country.

She stressed that the grace period for settling the status of violators is an exceptional opportunity that contributes to providing a flexible legal environment, enhancing the social and economic security and stability enjoyed by our beloved country, and also contributes to promoting the values ​​of tolerance, compassion and social cohesion, providing exceptional support to violators, and helping them take the necessary steps to correct their status during the grace period through flexible and facilitated procedures, while exempting them from financial fines related to visas, residency, ID cards, and establishment cards. The grace period also gives violators the opportunity to obtain all their rights, and enjoy the luxury of living and work opportunities in the UAE, thus making them and their families happy, and enhancing their experience in the country, within the framework of respecting the law.