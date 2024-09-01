Nur wenige hatten dem 59 Jahre alten Flick nach dem Debakel mit der Nationalelf bei der Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft in Qatar den Höhenflug in Spanien zugetraut. Nach vier Siegen zum Saisonstart jedoch überschlagen sich die Medien in ihren Elogen. Flick muss sie sogar bremsen: „Es erfüllt mich mit Freude, als die beste Verpflichtung bezeichnet zu werden“, sagte er. „Aber das kann sich ändern.“

„Haben etwas Besonderes gesehen“

Das Blatt AS schrieb vom einem „embryonalen Barca voller junger Spieler“, das seinen überforderten Gegner ein Tor nach dem anderen einschenkte. „Man sieht, wie das Stadion nach diesem Erfolg brodelt“, sagte Flick, „unsere Fans haben etwas Besonderes gesehen.“

Not only that: “If this had been Real Madrid’s start to the season, this league would be declared over,” wrote the house newspaper Mundo Deportivo, “they would already be putting the trophy in the Estadio Bernabeu.”

An obviously very ecstatic columnist, in between his loudest hymns of joy, listed the reasons for the “new Barça hope”: improved intensity, improved physique, improved players. Like Raphinha, who scored three times, which according to Flick he “could have done earlier”.

Like Robert Lewandowski, who has already scored four goals. Like Dani Olmo, who shone with more than one goal, which Flick casually commented on: “I expected this immediate performance. I know him very well.

Flick knows that the real tests are yet to come. At the end of October, for example: first he’s off to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, the club he once helped to the Sextuple, and four days later the Clásico at Real. Lamine Yamal is 17 years old, Pau Cubarsi is too, Marc Casado is 20, Alejandro Balde is also, Pedri is a year older. Fluctuations in performance would be normal.