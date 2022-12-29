“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” arrived on Netflix on September 21. Neither producer Ryan Murphy nor the streaming service expected the terrifying series to become a viral hit. It didn’t take long for it to break records on the platform and position itself as the most viewed within hours of its launch.

Throughout its chapters, the disturbing crimes of the ‘Milwaukee Cannibal’ stunned viewers, while the drama of their victims showed us why these infamous personalities should not be romanticized. One of the key moments was the capture of the murderer thanks to Tracy Edwards, who escaped being his victim.

What was in Dahmer’s apartment?

Jeffrey’s apartment became the main scene of his crimes. There, the Police found a human head in the fridge, a complete human skeleton, scalp, two plastic bags in the freezer with human hearts in each one and another package that stored a pair of male genitalia.

What did their polaroids have?

The officers also found 80 Polaroid images recording the horror he caused the men he killed. These exposed all the dismemberments of the victims.

Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested after a gruesome discovery in a drawer in his apartment. Subsequently, the murderer was sentenced to 15 life sentences. Photo: Composition/LR/Gerson Cardoso/The Crime Magazine/Reuters

Why did he take photos of his victims?

The reasons that motivated him to take them are not necessarily clear. However, The Shun explained that Jeffrey “frequently took photos of his victims at various stages of the murder process so that he could remember each act afterwards and relive the experience.”

Taking into account that Jeffrey used to express feelings of loneliness and isolation, ELLE magazine released another argument: he did it so as not to feel alone, since, when he saw them, there was a feeling that someone was with him.