Agents of the Directorate of Public Safety and Transit of Ecatepec stopped in the vicinity of the Colonia Santa Cruz Venta de Carpio to two subjects moments after collecting 15,000 pesos obtained through telephone extortion from a businessman in the municipality, informed the municipal president, Fernando Vilchis Contreras.

The victim, originally from the Rústica Xalostoc neighborhood, denounced that the alleged extortionists threatened them by telephone, requesting the amount of 200,000 pesos in cash in exchange for not attempting his life.

He reported that on the night of this Wednesday, December 28, he sent the amount of 15,000 pesos through the Didi application package, asking the security agents for support so that they could follow the courier vehicle that went to the supply center of the municipality, where he would have to deliver the cash.

Without losing sight of the parcel car, the uniformed officers verified that it stopped its march on the Carlos Hank González Avenue (Central Avenue) outside the Mexibús Central de Abastos station, where two individuals received the package containing the money.

Noticing the presence of the uniformed officers, the two suspects tried to run away from the site; however, they were apprehended, to be made available to the Mexican authorities.

The detainees, identified as Bryan Ivan “N” Y Miguel Eduardo “N”were transferred to the offices of the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM), where an investigation file was initiated against them for their alleged participation in the crime of extortion.