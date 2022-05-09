Dubai (Etihad)

Ukrainian Sergey Rebrov, Al Ain coach, expressed his great happiness with the interaction and presence of the fans behind the team, during the last round in Al Dhafra, noting that the presence of the crowd in all stadiums behind the players motivates the team and raises the morale of everyone.

He said: It does not matter how many fans attend, whether it is 10, 50 or 100, and the players perform well on the field for them, and I am also overwhelmed with happiness when I see the fans driving their cars for two hours or more, to encourage the team, as happened in our match with Al Dhafra, which we put Winning as a result on the verge of crowning the league title.

Regarding his team’s preparations for facing Al-Jazira, he said: The preparations are proceeding as required, and we are in a very difficult stage, and we planned to win its three points, and we got what we wanted, and again, and within three days we play another match, and our focus is on the players’ recovery, and we have a special training program for players. Those who did not participate in the previous matches, but everyone understands that if we win the next match, this means that we are guaranteed to win the league title, and this requires the players to play seriously, and work to achieve a positive result at home and among our fans.

He added: The last step towards the title is always considered the most difficult, and I realize that well, and I will explain to the players today that we have to focus on the affairs of the team, and not wait for miracles to happen, or wait for the opponent to make mistakes, although we know that we have 4 chances left to finish the season within 4 Matches from the competition, but we have to focus on ending the season by facing Al-Jazira this round.