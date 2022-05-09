Chelsea’s new owners, American businessman Todd Boehly and its associates, will have to face several challenges to install a new dynamic and a new confidence within the London club, current European champion.

Refurbish Stamford Bridge

An essential part of the future investment of the buyers should be dedicated to the refurbishment of the Stamford Bridge stadium, to make it a place worthy of the European elite. Former Russian patron Roman Abramovich had shelved plans for more than a billion pounds ($1.234 million) of reform in 2018 after a conflict with the British government over the tycoon’s visa.

With 42,000 seats, Stamford Bridge lags far behind its direct Premier League rivals such as Liverpool, Manchester clubs, Arsenal and Tottenham. The ‘Spurs’ stadium cost a billion pounds and since its construction was completed in 2019, it has become an important location in the London capital, for the organization of sporting events in disciplines such as boxing, rugby or American football, as well as concerts and conferences.

Todd Boehly’s sporting success and his involvement in the renovation of the Los Angeles Dodgers ballpark, which he co-owns, give his offer a certain credibility. In this sense, the planned investment for the reform of the stadium would have been a key element of the presentation of the consortium to the US bank Raine, which has supervised the sale process. An increase in capacity is also planned.

Template

Chelsea’s activity is governed by a special license since the sanctions adopted against Roman Abramovich two months ago, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Due to the restrictions imposed, the ‘Blues’ are not authorized to propose contract renewals or sign new players.

Defenders Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen will leave the club free in June and are due to be replaced. But thanks to Abramovich’s lavish spending, the team remains highly competitive. Just one year ago, Chelsea won their second Champions League, defeating Manchester City (1-0) in the final, and despite all the difficulties this season, they are well on their way to finishing in the ‘Top 4’.

The future looks clearer, the club can now strive to build a squad capable of battling City and Liverpool for the title next season. “When the situation is clear, we will be able to make decisions, make choices,” German coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.

the hobby

Despite the sanctions and unfortunately for the British government, Abramovich’s name was still cheered by Chelsea fans after the sanctions, as a sign of gratitude for all the work achieved and the money invested in the last nineteen years of his mandate. .

Sporting success will be the fastest means for the new owners to win the hearts of fans. Some fear that for a better return on investment the unpopular European Super League could be relaunched, due to the guaranteed revenue it would bring.

At other Premier League teams, fans have expressed hostility toward American owners. Thus, protests have been frequent this season in front of Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium, in response to the team’s decline since the Glazer family bought the club in 2005.

The Fenway Sports Group has been more successful in relaunching Liverpool, but has also had to deal with fans’ anger over ticket prices. The fans of the ‘Reds’ also expressed their total opposition to the eventual creation of a Super League, desired by its American owners.

