Those who hoped that Stefano Pioli could count on a larger group for the athletic and technical sessions at the end of the year will have been disappointed: like yesterday, this morning Rafael Leao and Ante Rebic trained separately. The good news for AC Milan, however, is that the Portuguese and the Croatian left the Milanello gym and moved onto the pitch, albeit on their own. It is difficult to understand, at present, if they can be recovered in time for the Epiphany match against Roma at the Meazza. The next few days will be decisive.

Center forward

–

The Rossoneri attack is also impoverished by the absence of two of the three center forwards in the squad: Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Pietro Pellegri. If recovery times are still uncertain for the 20-year-old Italian, Ibra’s conditions will be evaluated day by day: the overload on his left knee that kept him out of the match against Empoli should not be taken lightly, so as not to risk compromise the rest of the season. Olivier Giroud, therefore, is currently the clear favorite for the starting position against Roma. Defense chapter: optimism for Davide Calabria, who had already returned to the group yesterday.