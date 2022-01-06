Netflix seeks to surprise with the reboot of Rebelde, the remembered 2004 television series that now comes with a renewed cast through the Red N streaming service. For this reason, the public is already searching on social networks for the actors and actresses of the much-talked about reboot of the Mexican youth soap opera that marked a generation.

In the next note, we leave you the complete list of the official Instagram pages of each of the new members of the recharged cast of Rebelde.

Instagram by Azul Guaita [Jana]

Sergio Mayer Mori Instagram [Esteban]

Andrea Chaparro’s Instagram [M.J.]

Jeronimo Cantillo’s Instagram [Dixon]

Franco Masini’s Instagram [Luka]

Lizeth Selene’s Instagram [Andi]

Giovanna Grigio’s Instagram [Emilia]

Instagram by Alejandro Puente [Sebastian]

Where to see the Rebelde episodes on Netflix?

Rebelde, the new Netflix television series, premiered this January 5, 2022. You can enjoy all its chapters in an original way from the same streaming service.

The first season is out now and it’s giving a lot to talk about, especially for fans of the 2004 classic.

Rebel Trailer