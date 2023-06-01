Rebecca Staffelli, the daughter of Valerio the king of the tapirs of Striscia, star on Radio 105 and on social media

Rebecca Staffelli: dad Valerio also gave the tapir from Striscia la Notizia to my boyfriend

Rebecca Staffelli more and more radio star (host on 105 from Monday to Friday at 21 of 105 Night Express and in the final week of 105 Weekends), ready for the Tezenis Summer Festivalwhich will have 4 hot dates and song superstars on stage and very much in love with Alessandro Basile (ex of Men and Women) – boyfriend and manager – to whom dad Valerio gave a very personal (and very private) from Golden Tapir of Striscia la Notizia: “She received one with the writing ‘I recommend my daughter. With esteem and affection'”, Rebecca Staffelli tells Diva e Donna. “Ours was love at first sight, very passionate and fiery right away. We moved in together from day one. We met by chance in a bar in Milan. Neither of us had any intention of going out that evening. Instead we overcame laziness, a mutual friend introduced us and we’ve never left each other since,” he reveals to Diva and Donna.

Rebecca Staffelli and sport: super in the gym. And the post flying without gravity…

Not only radio for Rebecca Staffelli. Beautiful and with a breathtaking physiquethe daughter of father Valerio and mother Matilde Zarcone (famous starlet in the 90s) is also a great sportswoman. On his social page he occasionally publishes his own hard workouts in the gym and in the last few hours he has depopulated his post with shots and videos of the zero gravity flight in the famous center of Milan. “Yes volaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa..today for real!!!!”, wrote Rebecca Staffelli. Will the next step be the parachute jump?

Rebecca Staffelli in flight… Photo-Video





Read also





Eva Padlock consoles the fans of Ferrari and Juventus. And the invisible thong… The photos (Instagram evapadlock)



Subscribe to the newsletter

