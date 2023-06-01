‘Charo’ got drunk after having taken without control in “Al fondo hay sitio”. It was all due to a sad situation that occurred in the episode 231 from the América TV series, in which Francesca cried inconsolably for Diego after having ended their relationship. When the Gonzales matriarch ran into her on the street, she invited her over to her house to talk and give her emotional support. However, after a few minutes of chatting, they decided it was better to have a few drinks to ease the pain. This situation led ‘Charito’ to remember Koki.

Thus, after finishing her meeting with “Noni”, she went to her ex-husband’s house to criticize him for having welcomed chef Montalbán into his home, but when she wanted to leave the place, she was so dizzy that she could not do it alone. In such a way, Reyes had to get closer so that he would not fall and at that moment They were so close that they almost ended up kissing.. Finally, nothing happened and he had to accompany her in a taxi to her housewhile she fell asleep on his shoulder.

