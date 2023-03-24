A lucky break. The host of the América Televisión program “America Shows” Rebeca Escribens uploaded a video to her official Instagram account in which it is seen that she almost fell from a seat during the recordings of the program “Women of the PM”, Led by her, Gianella Neyra, Gomelsky almond and Katia Condos. In the material, it is observed that Rebeca and Gianella are joking; the latter proceeds to push her and causes Rebeca to slip on her heel and almost fall to the ground.

As part of the personality of the driver, she uploaded the extract of the video on her social networks. He walks out on her laughing at her and hers friends. “Which one do you identify with, with Gianella, the one with the heavy little hand; Katia, the surprised and immobile one; Almond, the one who can’t laugh anymore; or with me, the one that always falls? ”, she wrote.