Rebecca Writens She disconnects from her daily grind as the host of the “América Espectaculos” block in the home she shares with her children and her husband Carlos: a modern environment, with mirrored walls, pieces of art, where family photos also take center stage.

The living room and dining room

Upon entering Rebeca Escribans’ home, the focal point is the bookcase strategically placed behind the light gray two-piece sectional sofa. There is also a white round pouf with a wooden base.

The white cabinet covers the entire wall, going from side to side, and on its shelves the family photos placed in large frames stand out.

The wall facing the room is covered in mirror, and in the middle is the dining set with six chairs in blue.

As decorative elements in one corner you can see a piano and at the other end three pot holders in staggered sizes made of natural wood.

Two pieces by Peruvian artists also stand out. The first is digital engraving “Golden Butterfly” by Joan Alfaro whose value ranges between S/ 700 to S/ 4,500, according to its website.

Rebeca Escribans has works by Joan Alfaro in her home. Photo: Rebeca Escribans/Instagram

Rebeca Escribans also owns the horizontal painting “Heart Reason” by Fito Espinosa, whose price ranges from S / 1,600 to 6,200 soles.

Rebeca Escribans has works by Fito Espinosa in her home. Photo: Rebeca Escribans/Instagram

Kitchen

Rebeca Escribans has a long kitchen in her house with closed shelves that reach the ceiling and form a space on the corner for the breakfast table.

Bedroom

Compared to other spaces in her house, Rebeca Escribans’s bedroom is somewhat more minimalist and in neutral colors.

The headboard of his bed is tufted. At one end there is a pedestal table with a column-type bookcase. On the front wall is the TV; and on the cabinet under these, photographs with large frames.

The host of “America Shows” also has a walk-in closet or dressing room, long corridor type.

Terrace

Rebeca Escribans, 45, applies the knowledge she learned when she studied Interior Design and Decoration (although she never practiced professionally), creating the terrace from scratch for those gatherings with family and friends.

A space where he considered including an outdoor kitchen, with a barbecue and grill, all in a dark color.

Rebeca Escribans designed the terrace kitchen in a dark colour: Rebeca Escribans/Instagram

The terrace is covered with wooden pergolas, so as not to completely block the passage of sunlight on the long L-shaped armchairs.

It also has walls covered with plants that give freshness to the place.