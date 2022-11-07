The honor was proposed by deputy André Figueiredo (PDT-CE) and approved by the plenary of the Chamber in June

The British driver and seven-time Formula 1 world champion, Lewis Hamilton, was acclaimed at the solemn session that granted him the title of honorary citizen of Brazil. The ceremony was held this Monday (7.Nov.2022) in the plenary of the Chamber, full of admirers and deputies.

“It is a great honor for me to be here receiving this exceptional title of citizen. Now I feel like I’m finally one of you. Thanks. I love Brazil and I always have.”said Hamilton.

The title of honorary citizen of Brazil was approved in June. The proposal was made by deputy André Figueiredo (PDT-CE), with a favorable opinion from the rapporteur in plenary, Jhonatan de Jesus (Republicans-RR).

Figueiredo justified the tribute by recalling the gesture inspired by Ayrton Senna (1960-1994) made by Hamilton when he won the Brazilian GP (Grand Prix) in November 2021, at the Interlagos race track (São Paulo). At the event, he took an additional lap around the circuit with the Brazilian flag.

In his speech to the plenary, Hamilton dedicated the title to Senna and recalled the 1st time he watched a race by the Brazilian driver, of whom he is a fan.

“I want to dedicate this honor to Ayrton Senna, his family, friends and fans. When I was 5 years old, I watched his race for the first time, and that was the moment I knew I wanted to be a world champion like him.”highlighted the British.

“When I was younger, and I said I wanted to be a pilot like Ayrton, a lot of people told me it was impossible. I hope that today is another demonstration that if you work and believe in your dream, nothing is impossible. I want it to be a message to youth: always believe.”he added.

In addition to acting on the racetrack, Hamilton is engaged in the anti-racist struggle and in promoting diversity in sport and fashion.

“As a black athlete, I am very committed to creating change and promoting diversity. And I feel very inspired by Brazil, I see so much diversity and I see how much we can accomplish together. We just have to stick together, stay positive and stay focused on our goals. Don’t take no for an answer and never give up.“, said.

Watch the solemn session with Lewis Hamilton in the House of Representatives (33:55s):

Hamilton must remain in Brazil until at least next Sunday (13.nov), when the Brazilian GP takes place, at the Interlagos circuit.