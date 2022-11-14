Rebecca Writens She was very affectionate with her producer after he was absent from the program for a month, according to the host, so she did not hesitate to sing a song for him.

As can be seen in the video, Rebeca Escribans had no problem showing the affection she feels for him. “How beautiful is this life. How I have missed you (…) Have you missed me? I’m on top of you like a fan in love. My Luchito returned and I am very happy. Never in eight years would I imagine doing this.” VIDEO: America shows