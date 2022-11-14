The Iranian citizen Mehran Karimi Nasseri died of a heart attack last weekend at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport, as reported by AFP. The man achieved international fame by living for 18 years in that place, in a space that he himself had conditioned.

His story was not only for local newspapers, but also reached the cinema thanks to Steven Spielberg in the direction and Tom Hanks, who played him for the 2004 film “The Terminal”.

The news agency reported that Nasseri died on Saturday, November 12 at the age of 80.while an assistance team attended to him.

It is the 18th anniversary of the premiere of “The Terminal”, a film starring Tom Hanks. Photo: composition LR/Dreamworks

How did Merhan Karimi Nasseri come to live in an airport?

In the various interviews he gave, he said that he was forced to leave Iran in 1977 for protesting against Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. After being expelled and receiving refugee status, he traveled to Belgium, England and Germany in order to locate his mother, but was denied entry to these countries due to problems with his papers. For years he searched for a nation to settle in until he came to France.

After a long trip, the citizen could not enter France, so he stayed in Terminal 1 of the Charles de Gaulle airport. It is here that he would become something of a celebrity and call himself ‘Sir Alfred’.

As one more inhabitant of the compound, the man lived from 1998 to 2006, the year in which he left the airport having to be hospitalized. He was transferred to various shelters, although some time before his death he decided to return to Terminal 1.

One of the first to meet him was director Paul Berczeller, who in 2004 spent several months with Merhan Karimi Nasseri to film “Here to where”. “From the moment I sat next to him, I felt the strength of his dignity. He seemed satisfied. He didn’t mean to please or play on his sympathy. In a sense, he was a freer man than most,” he shared with The Guardian.

For 2004, Steven Spielberg decides to take Nasseri’s story to the movies and summons Tom Hanks, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Stanley Tucci, Chi McBride and Diego Luna for the cast. With a romantic / dramatic plot, the filmmaker exposed his life.

How much did Nasseri earn for “The Terminal”?

According to Berczeller, Merhan received a large check from DreamWorks for his life story, the same one that had been deposited in the airport post office bank.