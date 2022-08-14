





Rebeca Andrade and Caio Souza were the big names of the Brazilian Championship of artistic gymnastics, which was played this weekend in Lauro de Freitas (Bahia). The Flamengo athlete was the leader in the sum of the two days of the all-around, 56,734 points on Thursday (11) and 58,100 on Saturday (13) for a total of 114,834 points. In addition, she was the best on uneven bars with 29,597 (14,600 + 14,967) and on beam with 28,300 (13,867 + 14,433). Rebeca also won the silver medal on the floor with 27,800 (13,800 + 14,000).

In the women’s team dispute, Flamengo (with Rebeca Andrade, Flávia Saraiva, Lorrane Oliveira, Luísa Maia, Helen Carvalho and Larissa Oliveira) totaled 331,500 in the two days of dispute and took the gold. The silver went to Cegin do Paraná, which totaled 308,699 points, and the bronze went to Pinheiros de São Paulo, with 305,434.

Defending Minas Tênis Clube, Caio Souza scored 84,600 on Thursday and 84,950 on Saturday. With 169,550, he took gold in the all-around. The gymnast also won the title in the fixed bar, with 29,250 (14,600 + 14,650), and in the parallel bars, with 29,500 (14,800 + 14,700), and silver in the rings (14,450 + 14,350) and in the vault over the table (14,000 + 14,850). ).

Minas Tênis Clube was the best in the men’s team dispute with Bernardo Actos, Caio Souza, Gabriel Faria, Gustavo Pereira, Lucas Bitencourt and Rankiel Neves totaling 495,500 points. The silver went to Pinheiros de São Paulo and the bronze to the SERC of São Caetano do Sul.







