Monday, August 15, 2022
Real Madrid gets scared, comes back and celebrates against Almería

August 14, 2022
real Madrid

Lucas Vazquez (right) celebrates with Vinicius Junior.

Ancelotti’s team opens with victory in the Spanish season.

The real Madrid signed a hard-fought victory in his league debut at the home of a newly promoted player like Almeriawho took the lead with a goal from Largie Ramazani in the opening minutes, which forced Carlo Ancelotti’s team to come from behind in the second half at the Power Horse Stadium, with goals from Lucas Vázquez and a perfect free kick from David Alaba.

Real Madrid comes back

real Madrid

Vinicius JR, of Real Madrid.

With an eleven of rotations from Ancelotti and the debut of Antonio Rüdiger, who missed Almería’s goal, and an erratic Aurélien Tchuaméni, the current LaLiga champion started his way to defend the crown with a scare.

His continuous search for the goal did not bear fruit until match time, when an individual action by Vinícius Junior led to the rebound that sent him into the net Lucas Vazquez.

From the changes in the Madrid coach and Almería’s physical exhaustion, came the reaction of Real Madrid, who turned the game around fifteen minutes from the end. On the first ball David Alaba touched, he put it into the top corner with a perfect foul.

The white team has not lost in a light debut since it fell in 2008 in Riazor.

EFE

