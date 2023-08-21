You have to take with tweezers the eliminations of Anthony Zambrano and Sandra Lorena sands in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Zambrano was a card in the 400 meters, but it was not a guarantee to go to the final, since there were faster runners than him, in better shape. He arrived without the mark, he did it by an invitation letter.

(Video: meet the fastest athlete on the planet: gold in the 100 m at the World Cup)

It was more than the expectation

The peasant was in the fourth series and finished with a time of 44 seconds and 92 hundredths, fifth, he did not qualify directly, but that time would have allowed him to go to the second round and get a spot for the Paris Olympicsrecord that it is in 45 s.

However, in the game and when taking the second straight he stepped on the rail line, the judges applied the regulations and disqualified him. In light of the result, Zambrano warns that he has everything to get his direct quota to Paris.

After this World Cup, the Olympic silver medal in Tokyo will focus on the Pan American Games of Santiago 2023, jousts in which he will not only go for the registration for Paris, but to revalidate the gold he achieved in Lime in 2019. If you focus on your goal, you will achieve it.

Normal?

The Arenas thing leaves a disagreement. The Colombian, who against wind and tide changed the coach, who imposed her law before the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC) and the Ministry of Sport In order to rethink his career and preparation for Paris, he left blank in Budapest. He left the 20-kilometer walk by committing three fouls.

Arenas had the illusion of going to the podium, but it was the first competition he had done after the operation for Morton’s neuroma in the right foot, a painful condition that affects the metatarsal, frequently between the third and fourth toes, which was submitted last April.

Photo: See also Latest Cruz Azul transfer news: Alexis Duarte, Robert Morales, Vietto and more South American Sub-20 Athletics Press

The good? He already has his mark for Paris and, like Zambrano, that is his main objective, but he did not arrive at the World Cup in the best conditions.

Eider Arevalo, who also has his Olympic square ready, finished 26 in the 20 km of the march, far from the medals, he also makes his way to Paris. The 35 km, another challenge

Ronald Longa, in the 100 m, he had an injury at the end of his series and was last, in a World Cup that for Colombia, for now, does not have encouraging results. There were more expectations than reality.

(Gerard Piqué, proud: Clara Chía, the ‘Sexy Symbol’ of fashion in Spain)