After all, the original Skyline only had rear-wheel drive, so this Nismo Skyline GT is completely historically sound.

It is one of the most mythical names in car land: Skyline. Especially before the millennium, because then we were not very familiar with the phenomenon. Apart from a few tiny press plates and barely comprehensible technical data, we didn’t know very much about the exotic Nissan Skyline.

That changed partly due to the export of Best Motoring video tapes (my classmate at the IVA had a subscription!) and Gran Turismo on the PSX. At one point, the call from the rest of the world became so great that Nissan started selling the GT-R all over the globe. As you know, the name Skyline is no longer there since the R35.

The reason for this is twofold: Mainly because Nissan wanted the BRAND name to be spoken more often, not the type name. With a GT or GT-R you always have to mention the brand name, otherwise people will not know what you are talking about.

Nismo Skyline GT

Second, it’s because the GT-R had become a standalone model and didn’t have much to do with the original Skyline. That does not mean that Nissan no longer builds the Skyline, because it is still there in the form of the V37 generation. This is the new limited sporty top model, the Nismo Skyline GT. That’s a regular Skyline sedan that the Japanese sports section is improved.

The basis is the sedan version, so with four doors. The engine is the VR30DETT, a relatively modern 3.0 V6 with two turbos. In the Nismo Skyline it pumps out 420 hp and no less than 550 Nm.

Performance figures are not given, but you can count on it moving more than fine. The transmission of the Nismo Skyline GT is a seven-speed automatic that has been modified by Nismo for a sportier driving experience. There is also now an even sportier Sport+ driving mode.

Exterior and interior

Nismo has also revised the chassis, so that the carriage is now more stable and rolls less, but they do not say in what way. Perhaps a different spring-damper combination in combination with thicker anti-roll bars. It wouldn’t be the first time Nismo has used this method.

The rims of the Nissan Skyline GT are lightweight 19-inch pattas from Enkei. Of course, the rest of the exterior is nicely exaggerated. Oh, and of course the signature red Nismo striping is not missing. There is a new splitter and thick side skirts. A ‘diffuser’ is also not missing. A relatively subtle spoiler lip adorns the tailgate.

The interior has also been addressed. There is more leather and Alcantara and everything is finished with red stitching. Red is sporty these days, just so you know. You can get the Nismo Skyline GT with recaro sports fairings, taken from the Nismo Fairlady Z.

Interested? Then you have bad luck, because only 1,000 copies are made and they all stay in the home country. But yes, hopefully you can download it soon for Gran Turismo 7.

