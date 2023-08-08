The ordeal of injuries continues for Paula Badosa in this 2023. The Spanish player, number 45 in the WTA ranking, confirmed at dawn on her social networks that she would not play the WTA tournament in Canada this week, which is played in Montreal. Badosa suffers from his back injury suffered in May during the tournament in Rome; a stress fracture in the L4 vertebra that would keep her off the slopes for between eight and 12 weeks. She couldn’t play Roland Garros but forced her way to Wimbledon, where she had to retire in the second round because of her bad back.

“I keep trying everything to come back, but my body is not ready yet. The pain is still there. It is a slow process. I will still be a few more weeks to return to the competition. These are being very difficult times. Thank you all ”, a Paula Badosa who has barely been able to compete this season wrote on her Instagram account. She was the first in Australia when, on the eve of starting the first Grand Slam of the season, she was dropped due to a three-centimeter tear in her right thigh that kept her off the slopes for a month. Once fully recovered and on the clay court tour, when she began to rediscover her sensations, she had to leave the tournament in Rome due to a fractured vertebra. Since then, the discomfort in her back has accompanied him from her fall on the Parisian clay to her withdrawal on the London grass.

Throughout the season he has barely played 27 games: 18 wins and 9 losses is his baggage from a troubled 2023. Not only injuries have conditioned Badosa, but also the change of coach. After recovering from the injury in Australia, he replaced the Spanish Jorge García with the British Joe Canell with the aim of returning to the Top 10 and fighting for the final rounds. Winner of Indian Wells in 2021 and former number two in the world, Badosa tried to turn her sporting situation around, after a 2022 full of ups and downs. But the fact of leaving the Top 20 did not help the Catalan tennis player either, as she went from being a seed to playing the initial rounds in most tournaments.

He was only able to show his level at the start of the clay court season when he reached the quarterfinals in Charleston, the same round in Stuttgart and the round of 16 in Madrid. The results did not finish accompanying. but Badosa was positive: “I’ve been feeling better for more or less a month since the gravel tour began, enjoying the track. I’m playing games, which is what I needed, I’m leaving today’s game annoyed but I can’t go back and I just have to look at Rome and Paris ”, she stated after falling in Madrid. But it would be in the Italian capital where after reaching the quarterfinals showing a great level, and signing a streak of 11 wins and 4 losses on clay, her back would say enough. She frustratingly agreed not to play Roland Garros, where she reached the quarterfinals in 2021, but took the risk to play at Wimbledon. Even so, her body did not respond: “Sometimes you resent it and now I have to see what I do in the coming weeks,” she declared after retiring in the second round in London (6-2 and 1-0 against Kostiuk) .

Paula Badosa arrived in Canada with the aim of recovering sensations to prepare for the final stretch of the season with the US Open as a great objective where she could observe where her physical and tennis condition is. After the loss of Paris and her fleeting passage through London, it seemed that the fracture in her L4 vertebra gave her a break. However, her physical problems do not disappear and do not help her in her efforts to return to her best level.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.