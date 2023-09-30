Very good morning and a very good weekend.

Fortunately, speaking of Francis of Assisihe tells us: Only the man who accepts approaching other beings in their own movement, not to retain them in his own, but to help them become more themselves, truly becomes a father.

There is no doubt that it is a truly compromising phrase, so much so that he himself Francisco He welcomed true peace within himself and freed himself from all desire to dominate others.

Think about it.

Sometimes you have to change and sometimes you have to know how to preserve

Glimpse the mysteries of life

be happy for what you have

An unfortunate attempt is worth more than the absence of any attempt.

