Marquez and Honda, decisive days

There are no major announcements expected this weekend about Marc’s telenovela Marquez and Honda. The Spaniard has not yet decided his future and described his situation with the team as “strange, difficult and not nice”. But not closed. Despite the rumors that he was one step away from signing for Ducati, the Spanish champion still leaves every door open, including that of his staying in Honda, which is certainly doing everything to convince its champion not to join the Gresini team . But, according to Max Biaggi, this is a late attempt.

Biaggi’s words

“We’ve been talking about Marc Marquez’s future for a few weekends now. Marc achieved an unexpected great podium in the Sprint Race in India and, despite having slipped in Sunday’s race, he showed great pace. Personally I believe that the story between Marc and Honda, as we have seen it up to now, has come to an end“, this is Biaggi’s thought expressed on his social channels.

“As a fan of this splendid sport of ours, I say that it would be really nice to see Marc on a competitive motorbike! Unfortunately in recent years, due to the ordeal he had to suffer and due to an uncompetitive bike, he was unable to fight for the victory and the championship. I am convinced that with a competitive bike he would once again show off all his talent, returning to fight for victory. Any motorcycle enthusiast wants to see Marc back where he deserves to be. The time is ripe to make this change! I don’t know if all this will happen, but it is fundamental for our sport that a champion like Marc returns to express himself at his best. We enthusiasts want to dream and go to the circuit to see memorable feats“.

The first heads are rolling at Honda

At Motegi, where he is currently involved in the MotoGP weekend, Marquez had a decisive meeting this morning with the Honda top management, who the champion from Cervera found in a different lineup. The Japanese company, also to show Marquez its total desire to get back on track, fired project leader Shinichi Kokubu just yesterday and replaced him with Shin Sato: “They are giving a twist to the project, this is what is needed in every large company. If the numbers don’t work, things need to change and they are focusing on another type of strategy. We’ll see if it works well or not, but once it happens we’ll need time to evolve and reach or reduce those six tenths per lap that we lose compared to the Ducati and the KTM“, these are the words of Marquez reported by As. Reading them, they seem like those of a rider who plans to join Honda also in 2024, as per his contract. This too would be a twist that was unthinkable until a few days ago.