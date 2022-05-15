Direct Chronicle

Isak shoots into Rulli’s goal against Albiol’s opposition. DOMENECH CASTELLO (EFE)

Real Sociedad will play the Europa League next year. The eleven txuri-urdin turned from 1-0 to win 1-2 at La Cerámica and get rid of their only competitor in that battle for the second European tournament. Villarreal, with one match to go, even sees their qualification to play the Conference League threatened by Athletic Club, who defeated Osasuna and still have options to play on the continent next season. The yellows barely have one more point (56-55). The last day at the Camp Nou will be decisive for them, while Marcelino’s men visit Sevilla, already qualified for the Champions League. The box at La Cerámica registered the return of José Manuel Llaneza, absent since he announced that he had leukemia on February 17. The club’s vice president received a warm applause.

one Rulli, Pau Torres, Estupiñán (Alfonso Pedraza, min. 74), Juan Foyth, Albiol (Mario, min. 80), Capoue, Chukwueze (Alcácer, min. 74), Parejo, Coquelin (Trigueros, min. 80), Giovani Lo Celso and Boulaye Dia (Nicolas Jackson, min. 64) See also Dnipro, in the capital of the resistance: "Mariupol must not fall" two Remiro, Diego Rico, Le Normand, Zaldua (Gorosabel, min. 45), Zubeldia, David Silva, Merino, Illarramendi (Rafinha, min. 64), Martín Zubimendi, Isak (Portu, min. 87) and Sörloth (Januzaj, min. 80) goals 1-0 min. 42: Coquelin. 1-1 min. 55: Isaac. 1-2 minutes 72: Martin Zubimendi. Referee Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes Yellow cards Zaldua (min. 1), Juan Foyth (min. 67), Albiol (min. 76), Isak (min. 81), Giovani Lo Celso (min. 95) and Nicolas Jackson (min. 100)

Launched by David Silva, the block txuri-urdin shot towards Rulli. His first quarter of an hour was exquisite. The chances, up to three, were falling. Sorloth scored a one-on-one in front of Rulli; a low, tight cross from Zaldua was not caught by Isak or Sorloth, and Rulli broke up another duel against Isak.

The break for hydration relieved Villarreal, subdued for half an hour by the offensive exuberance of Real Sociedad, as plastic and far-reaching as it lacked fangs. His Norse attacking pair, Isak and Sorloth, were intimidating, but when he opened his jaws he didn’t snap. The story of the whole course. One of the two strikers, Isak, was rehabilitated after the break.

Shaken by the Real, the yellows took time to settle, until the physical appearance of Capoue and Coquelin appeared. When the horn blew the break to hydrate, Villarreal reset. The pause appeared, and Parejo’s ball and Lo Celso’s mobility. A millimetric corner kick by Coslada sent Coquelin into the net in an acrobatic shot. La Real went into the break regretting, once again, their lack of goal.

Villarreal repaired its defects and equalized the pulse of the match. The chances fell on both sides in a fun game. A shot by Merino went wide and an incursion by Samu, after great control with the outside, ended with the ball going wide with Remiro beaten. Isak, denied the first part, scored the tie. The Swede pushed a cross from Gorosabel at the far post that went around without Pau Torres or Rulli deciding to intercept it in a flagrant error. Illarra and Capoue then tangled their feet in the area, but the referee annulled the penalty after seeing the action on the VAR monitor.

More definitive in the second act, Isak terrified the local defense with his speed and breakaways, more clueless than in previous games. A cross from the Swede was finished off by Zubimendi after a rebound from Foyth who was bouncing off Sorloth. From the right flank, Real opened up the yellow defense to win the game.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.