Farmer seeks wifeThe twelfth season of Farmer seeks wife is finished. Which farmers have found their love? Where was the romance, the annoyance and the discomfort? After each broadcast, we gave our verdict in this section. Today the last.

© Mark Reijntjens



The discomfort was never far away. Not even this season. With, for example, the rude comments from the farmers, such as Jouke who thought a female vet was disgusting but came back to it during the reunion. "I meant to say that I don't fall for that, but it came out really bad." Discomfort, those were the stiff conversations with the telling silences. The one between Janine and Chris, between Janine and Sander and even the one between Janine and Yvon Jaspers. But lo and behold: Sander's angelic patience was rewarded. And then there were Rob's awkward kisses, which were barely answered by Wendy. The cherry grower lowered his mask of self-assurance as he looked back. He had, it was realized, profiled himself out of insecurity and low self-esteem. "But I believe in love." With such insight, there is hope.

© Mark Reijntjens



Okay, Maud still says overroll instead of overalls. She also completes and completes Evert’s answers, but hey! Maud was the absolute tastemaker of Farmer seeks wife† With her openness, directness (‘May I hold your hands’) and sensitivity. She didn’t write a letter, but sent her vote. Slightly affected, but her senses touched farmer Evert. She craved love and got it. They’re moving in together! What she also gained was the angry outside world of social media. Opinions about her tumbled over each other. She said she didn’t read it much, but of course she got it. Yet she remained herself. ,,And I also know how I am put together. Am critical of myself. I see myself too and every now and then I think: man, keep your mouth shut for a while.” Glad she didn’t. Especially for Evert. But also for us viewers.

© Mark Reijntjens



Ten farmers were followed this season: five on TV, five online. With seven (out of ten) of Cupid's arrows, Farmer seeks wife, as presenter Yvon said, 'no strawberry as sweet as her voice' Jaspers, a top harvest. Only Joost and the two Robben continue their search for love. Evert and Jouke shine with Maud and Karlijn. Just like Hilda with Chitse. Robert with Maaike. Sander has given Janine the desired patience and Hans is happy with Annie… I mean Annette of course, a lottery ticket for Hans.

Jouke’s notes were downright romantic. And the nicest words came from Gerben, who used to milk the cows with his mother, but now has Vivian. “Everything is nice about Vivian. How she moves, how she smiles, how she looks, how she listens, how she talks. I haven’t discovered what isn’t fun yet.” He says he has found his wife. “Too bad I didn’t meet her sooner.” An encouragement to the makers of Farmer seeks wife: to continue for years to come.

Annette with farmer Hans. © KRO-NCRV



