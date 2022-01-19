Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid resume these round of 16, which are played in two rounds due to the Super Cup. Mallorca, Rayo, Cádiz, Valencia and Betis wait in the drums. Now it is the turn of the leading teams in Saudi Arabia. Basques and people from Madrid will be in charge of opening fire in the fight to be in next Friday’s draw. Those of Imanol, who will not be able to count on Isak, have high hopes for this Cup and thus lift the trophy again like last April.

For its part, Atlético de Madrid wants to forget the experience of the Super Cup, where they were overtaken by Athletic in the semi-finals. Far from the head of the table in the League and with a tough Champions League match against Manchester United, Cholo Simeone’s men will put all their meat on the grill for this Copa del Rey. Great match that awaits us at the Reale Arena.

Schedule: what time is Real Sociedad – Atlético de Madrid in the Copa del Rey?

Real Sociedad – Atlético de Madrid in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey will be played on Wednesday, January 18, 2022 from 9:00 p.m. at the Reale Arena.

Television: how to watch Real Sociedad – Atlético de Madrid in the Copa del Rey live on TV?

Real Sociedad – Atlético de Madrid in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey can be seen live on television through DAZN, a streaming platform that can be seen through its own application and on Movistar +.

Internet: how to follow Real Sociedad – Atlético de Madrid in the Copa del Rey online?

The match between Real Sociedad and Atlético de Madrid can be followed live online through As.com’s direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the onces. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the summary of the match in video and the most outstanding news.