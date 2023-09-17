Real Murcia will have to wait one more week to erase the bad taste left in their mouth by the last two defeats at home against Córdoba and Sanluqueño. The reason: the suspension of the clash that the local team and Gustavo Munúa’s team were going to play this afternoon in Ibiza and which should have meant the relaunch of a team that had left doubts in the first three days despite the large outlay on summer signings.

The facts

The airport

A Lufthansa plane from Frankfurt was blocked on the runway at Alicante airport around three in the afternoon, forcing flights to be canceled and diverted up to four hours later.

The solution

The Grana team was unable to travel from Alicante to Ibiza at 6:05 p.m. and could not find more than thirty tickets on another plane. Hours later the Federation postponed the clash.

But a Lufthansa company plane from Frankfurt that suffered a technical problem when landing blocked the runway at Ibiza airport yesterday afternoon. The incident occurred around three in the afternoon and was not resolved until four hours later, forcing the Balearic airfield managers to divert flights to nearby airports. It also caused the airlines that had scheduled flights to that destination to cancel them. Like that of Real Murcia, which at seven in the afternoon was scheduled to arrive at the well-known Balearic island from Alicante airport.

According to local media, this is the second time that Ibiza airport has been blocked this season. The first happened in June, when a small plane got stuck on the runway and also blocked exits and landings, causing, like yesterday, chaos with dozens of flights affected. This time it has caught the Grana team in the middle and generated moments of uncertainty in the club due to the impossibility of arriving in sufficient time to the scheduled appointment.

The Federation Competition Judge postponed the clash late yesterday, although a new date has not yet been set.

Possible alternatives



Real Murcia managers worked exhaustively yesterday afternoon in search of a solution to the problem. In order to play at twelve noon the expedition had to travel, no matter what, a day before. With the cancellation of the flight, the Grana club urgently looked for other combinations, although the impossibility of finding more than thirty free tickets on another plane forced the entity to communicate the matter to the Spanish Federation and request the postponement of this match.

The Single Competition Judge of the Spanish Football Federation ruled hours later that given “the impossibility of finding alternative transportation by the same or another means due to the lack of sufficient capacity for this”, and taking into account “the cancellation of the flight of the VY1354 due to the stoppage of activity at the Ibiza airport”, postponed “the celebration of the meeting to a new date that will be determined by this body as soon as the circumstances that allow it to be disputed are proven.” Murcia will now have to wait for the designation of a new date for the clash, although at least they will have more time to prepare for one of the clear contenders for promotion.