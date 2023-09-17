If there is any place in the United States ready to welcome the transition to clean energy, it is Penobscot Bay in the State of Maine. Electricity prices there are high and volatile. Sea waters are warming rapidly, threatening lobster fishing. Offshore, the winds blow strong enough to heat every home and power every automobile in the state.

For more than 15 years, Researchers at the University of Maine have been perfecting scale models of floating wind turbines inspired by oil rigs. Now they are confident they can mass produce turbine blades the length of football fields and float them miles out to sea. It’s the kind of breakthrough that is enabling a much faster transition to renewable energy than many thought possible.

A key to harnessing that wind is at the end of a causeway that juts into the bay, on a largely undeveloped island. Many officials see this site, known as Sears Island, as the ideal site to build and launch a fleet of turbines that could significantly reduce Maine’s dependence on fossil fuels.

Standing in their way are environmental groups and local residents, all committed to a clean energy future and concerned about the Earth’s rapid warming. Still, they want the state to choose a different site for its so-called wind port, citing the tranquility of Sears Island and its use as a recreational destination.

The transition to renewable energy like wind and solar is finally moving full speed ahead in many parts of the world, including the United States, where it has been boosted by huge new subsidies from the Biden Administration. But throughout the country, the effort is being slowed by logistical, political and economic challenges.

Disruptions in supply chains have delayed projects. High unemployment makes it difficult to hire workers to build or install turbines or solar panels. Deficiencies in the power grid can prevent newly generated electricity from reaching customers. Regulations delay construction.

These problems are not unique to the United States. In Europe, orders for new turbines fell last year with developers struggling with inflation and permits. In some parts of China, a growing fraction of electricity from turbines and solar panels is wasted because the grid lacks capacity. In Australia, clean energy companies have complained about a shortage of skilled workers. But it tends to take longer to build solar panels, wind farms and transmission lines in the United States than in China, India and Europe, according to an analysis by the International Energy Agency.

Local reaction

No obstacle to a clean energy transition is easier to see than the growing local pushback against large-scale projects. From the desert suburbs outside Los Angeles to the New Jersey shore, residents are railing against solar farms, wind turbines and new power lines.

“Decisions not intended to be personal are experienced on a very personal level,” said Alison Bates, a professor of environmental studies at Colby College in Waterville, Maine. While polls show Americans broadly support renewable energy, a 2021 survey found that only 24 percent were willing to live within a mile of a solar farm; the number dropped to 17 percent for wind farms.

This resistance is often rooted in anxiety about broader social and economic change in communities. But in some cases, groups funded by fossil fuel interests have stoked fear. Many high-ranking Republicans have consistently tried to expand fossil fuel production and block efforts to promote renewable energy.

Cheaper than fossil fuels

In 2022, the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused the prices of natural gas and home heating to skyrocket. Residential electricity prices for most Maine residents have nearly doubled in recent years. Onshore wind and solar have helped reduce electricity costs, but the State cannot meet its renewable energy goals without offshore generation.

A law that President Joseph R. Biden Jr. signed last year provided hundreds of billions of dollars in tax breaks and subsidies to help make low-carbon technologies cheaper than fossil fuels. But after years of rapid growth, wind, solar and battery installations slowed 15 percent last year, the American Clean Energy Association reports.

“There is a lot of capital ready to flow,” said Gregory Wetstone of the American Renewable Energy Council, another trade group. “But to get these projects off the ground, you need to get permits, you need to connect them to the grid, you need workers, and you need access to supply chains.”

Permit Challenges

In Maine, many of those challenges center on one critical point: where to install a new wind port. Marine turbines need a large area of ​​land where they can be built and launched into the sea. That site must connect with roads, to transport materials via trucks, but also be located next to deep waters. The two main contenders are in Searsport.

One site is an industrial zone, Mack Point, preferred by many locals and conservationists. But some officials have warned that it could be difficult for Mack Point to obtain the necessary permits from federal agencies to dredge the bay and build new port facilities. In the case of offshore wind, it can take up to 10 years to obtain approval before construction can begin.

The United States has some of the best renewable energy resources in the world, including gusty winds in the Great Plains and a scorching sun in the Southwest. But to take advantage of those resources, developers will need to build thousands of kilometers of new high-voltage transmission lines. Reviews and permits alone can take a decade or more, and any state or county across the lines can create roadblocks.

Many objections stem from online misinformation, often promoted by critics of renewable products who sometimes have ties to the fossil fuel industry. But some opponents of a solar farm in Ohio expressed a simpler reasoning: It left them nothing.

In Atlantic City, New Jersey, groups have sued to block federal approval of up to 98 turbines in nearshore waters. They claim there is damage to the whales, without firm evidence.

Difficult decisions

In Searsport, many residents fear state officials will overlook Mack Point, which sits on private land and would need to be leased for millions of dollars a year. Sears Island is owned by the State.

Among those in favor of choosing the Island site is Habib Dagher, director of the Center for Advanced Structures and Composites at the University of Maine. He suggested the island’s open space was worth trading for lower energy prices and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

“We would all like to think that we can have renewable energy with zero impact on the environment — as you know, it’s not possible, right?” Dagher said. “So our goal, and our challenge, is how do we minimize the impact on the environment as we embark on this transformative energy system?”

Jim Tankersley, Brad Plumer, Ana Swanson and Ivan Penn. THE NEW YORK TIMES