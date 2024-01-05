Friday, January 5, 2024, 11:48



Felipe Moreno, current largest shareholder of Real Murcia, took a giant step this Friday to make the century-old entity viable and have a promising future. And this Friday, at 10:44 a.m., he made a payment of 2,092,344.31 euros to completely settle the debt that the historic club had with Social Security.

Although the Córdoba businessman had agreed on a payment schedule with this organization since he joined the club, he has decided to shelve this dark episode that for almost fifteen years, with its entry into competition, accompanied the news of Real Murcia. It is worth remembering that the centenary entity had a debt of more than 4 million with this organization when Felipe Moreno joined the club in March 2023 and that in just ten months the former owner of Leganés has made it disappear based on contributions from his own pocket.

First it was a payment of two million and then bimonthly payments of 200,000 euros, until this Friday morning he decided to open his wallet and put an end to this important debt of the entity. Real Murcia, therefore, only maintains significant public debt with the Treasury, reached an agreement and Felipe Moreno guaranteed the debt with the Murcia City Council and Emuasa, which the Grana manager also plans to reduce significantly in the medium-term future. It is worth remembering that Real Murcia maintains 6.2 million principal debt and surcharges with the Tax Agency, although the calculation of the interest is pending, which could increase it to around 8 million.