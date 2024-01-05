The library's most requested | The most booked books of the week: a literary novel and the case of Finland

Here are the week 27.12.–3.1. most booked books.

Fiction

1) Arsi Alenius: Let's look at the phones too

2) Sirpa Kähkönen: 36 urns

3) Iida Turpeinen: Living things

4) The fairy tale Rämö: Jakob

5) Fairy tale Rämö: Rósa and Björk

6) Eeva Louko: Run away before morning

7) Gabrielle Zevin: Tomorrow, tomorrow and tomorrow

8) Claire Keegan: These Little Things

9) The fairy tale Rämö: Hildur

10) Mika Lietzén: Alcohol

Nonfiction

1) Kaarlo Tuori: Matti Wuori – case reports from Finland

2) Anna-Kaisa Huusko: In the artists' rooms

3) Mitra Härkönen and Johannes Cairns (ed.): Buddhism in Finland

4) Ilana Aalto: The power of the guard, 365 quick tricks to organize your home

5) Antti Järvi: Where did Antti Järvi go?

6) Ville Mäkipelto, Paavo Huotari: Censored

7) Topi Salmi: My father's Vexi

8) Sofi Oksanen: In the same direction

9) Päivi Hannula: Getting into the wrong car

10) Stanley Rosenberg: A Guide to the Healing Power of the Vagus Nerve