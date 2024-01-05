The library's most requested | The most booked books of the week: a literary novel and the case of Finland

Here are the week 27.12.–3.1. most booked books.
Fiction
1) Arsi Alenius: Let's look at the phones too
2) Sirpa Kähkönen: 36 urns
3) Iida Turpeinen: Living things
4) The fairy tale Rämö: Jakob
5) Fairy tale Rämö: Rósa and Björk
6) Eeva Louko: Run away before morning
7) Gabrielle Zevin: Tomorrow, tomorrow and tomorrow
8) Claire Keegan: These Little Things
9) The fairy tale Rämö: Hildur
10) Mika Lietzén: Alcohol
Nonfiction
1) Kaarlo Tuori: Matti Wuori – case reports from Finland
2) Anna-Kaisa Huusko: In the artists' rooms
3) Mitra Härkönen and Johannes Cairns (ed.): Buddhism in Finland
4) Ilana Aalto: The power of the guard, 365 quick tricks to organize your home
5) Antti Järvi: Where did Antti Järvi go?
6) Ville Mäkipelto, Paavo Huotari: Censored
7) Topi Salmi: My father's Vexi
8) Sofi Oksanen: In the same direction
9) Päivi Hannula: Getting into the wrong car
10) Stanley Rosenberg: A Guide to the Healing Power of the Vagus Nerve
