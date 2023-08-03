It is not just about going to football to watch Real Murcia matches, for Murcian companies this fortnightly routine can mean something more. It is a way to position oneself socially and to establish business relationships with other firms in the Region. For this reason, the 32 VIP boxes that the Enrique Roca stadium has have been blown out of its hands when there is still a month left for the first game of the Grana team at home against Córdoba, presumably a direct rival for the promotion of category.

What’s more, there is a waiting list and another ten Murcian brands are waiting for a space to enter this select group. Nothing to do with what happened after the administrative relegation of 2014, when Jesús Samper decided to close the third floor of the now Enrique Roca. There was no spirit or energy in the club to exploit this source of income. Nothing to do with what has happened in recent years, since this area progressively reopened since 2016, making this part of the stadium beat again.

If last season the club already started in August with 80% of these boxes sold, this summer is even more successful since there is not a single free box left despite their prices: 6,000 and 7,000 euros, both without VAT. In fact, 80% of the gray seats, the VIPs, have been reserved for companies and their users, who will also be able to access the box area before, at half-time and also after the game, a business area and leisure as well as having an area with armchairs and two exclusive service bars.

«It has become a meeting place since many of the users arrive with enough time, before the games, to relax, have a drink and connect with other companies. They also stay after, after the game. Even many of these companies take the opportunity to invite other companies and do business, “says Jesús Ángel Pérez, head of marketing for the grana club.

Of the 32 boxes, Real Murcia reserves only one of the 16 seats that it uses on a rotating basis to attract potential customers. Firms such as Primafrío, Estrella de Levante, Westaflex, Coinsa, Alquivent or Agrométodos, among others, are some of the most faithful and those that have opted for this service for many years, despite the fact that the team wandered through Segunda B and Segunda Federación . Now, with the illusion for the future that the arrival of Felipe Moreno has generated, no one gets off this moving train anymore.