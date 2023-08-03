A recent European tournament Street Fighter 6 saw a rather embarrassing mistake when the host of the event, who was broadcasting the competition from his pcaccidentally left a nudity mod for chun-li activated during a fight. Things started normally during the tournament on July 31 organized by the channel of twitch Corner2Corner, when players joined the series of weekly competitions. Unfortunately, in the seventh of 96 fights for the day, things got out of hand.

among competitors kimberley of Lensta and chun-li of Packz, the fight began with the latter completely naked. Even the commenters were at a loss to address what one called the “interesting outfit of chun-liwhile giggling. According to a tweet from the self-proclaimed “YouTuber of drama” Nicholas DeOrio, the host of the tournament forgot to disable the nudity mod.

In the end, the players exited the fight, the organizers restarted the game to remove the mod, and everyone continued the tournament. Packz was eliminated by Lensta, who in turn was defeated in the second round. For his part, Packz continued to show off his skills in the loser’s bracket before being knocked out in the fourth round. Lensta was also eliminated in the fourth round of the losers bracket, with the player from Guile and streamer of kickimstilldaddy, winning the tournament.

Corner2Corner, the organizers of the event, commented on the situation on August 1, stating that the nudity mod was “accidentally left on for a few seconds”, calling it a bug that will not happen again.

“Corner2Corner would like to address a recent bug made on the livestream where a graphical mod was accidentally left on for a few seconds at our recent tournament,” the group tweeted. “Some news has incorrectly blamed one of the players, this is NOT true, it was our host PC that was streaming the fight and it is their responsibility.”

The group also asked people not to blame the players who participated in the tournament.

“Any negativity towards players as a result of this genuine bug is unacceptable, which is why we are making this statement,” Corner2Corner tweeted. “The mod has been removed, nothing like this will ever happen again.”

Via: Kotaku