Real Madrid started the transfer market like a shot, something they are not used to doing, and in a matter of a few weeks they have closed four incorporations, four departures and two renewals that were pending. Now Florentino assures that they have already closed their transfer market, so this could be their eleven for next season:
The Belgian goalkeeper has been tempted by Manchester United according to the latest information, but he is considered a non-transferable player in Madrid because he can be the best goalkeeper in the world today. He has spent two seasons at a superlative level and could go further.
Despite the criticism of the youth squad, when it is time to get serious he becomes one of the best right-backs in the world. His constant injuries continue to be a problem throughout a full season, but when it comes to big games he is the undisputed starter.
Eder Militao had a couple of weak months at the end of the season, but he has proven to be the soul of the Whites’ defense and a real life insurance. The doubt in defense comes about who can be his companion, but drawing a Real Madrid defense without the Brazilian is unthinkable.
Despite the fact that Rudiger has managed to fit into the team very well and has finished the season at a high level, Alaba has much more experience and is the one with whom Militao gets along best at the moment, so the Austrian would start.
His signings had been agreed since January, and as the season ended for both teams, the transfer from Rayo Vallecano became official. This season he has been one of the best left-backs in La Liga and he will play an important role this season.
Tchouameni’s season went from more to less, especially after the World Cup, but he is a player called to mark an era at Real Madrid. The club made a large investment in the Frenchman and he continues to be given confidence for the future in the team. He is the natural substitute for Casemiro.
Ancelotti made scheme tests in the last league games that no longer mattered for the team and the double pivot begins to gain strength in the team. Camavinga has covered the side all season and has the absolute confidence of Ancelotti. With a pivot to the side, we could see the best Camavinga and it is something that the French are used to, since Deschamps has also used this resource.
Bellingham has arrived for a significant sum of money and he does it to play a lot of minutes, maybe not as a starter at the beginning of the season but he should end up starting every game. With Camavinga and Tchouameni behind, we will be able to enjoy a free Bellingham and closer to the rival area.
Despite the fact that it has never been his position, he is a player who grows on the far right every year and if he gets used to playing on the right he can close a lethal trident. The Brazilian also gets along very well with Vinicius and has an enviable vision of the game.
Vinicius, the man who has carried the Real Madrid attack all season. If it weren’t for the weak semifinal that he had against Manchester City (despite the great goal in the first leg), he would be in the Ballon d’Or conversation with Erling Haaland.
Joselu is the only striker left on the squad after the departures of Mariano and Benzema, apart from youth player Álvaro Rodríguez, and this season he has had his best year as a professional. He has earned a place in the national team and scored 13 goals with an uncompetitive Espanyol, so he could be the starting striker for Real Madrid.
