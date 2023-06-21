Genoa – Now the official announcement has arrived: George Puscas is a permanent Genoa player. For the center forward of the Romanian national team, 27 years old, the obligation to buy has been triggered as foreseen by the loan agreement signed last summer with Reading.

Puscas, therefore, thanks to the promotion obtained with Genoa in Serie A, becomes to all intents and purposes a rossoblú player.

With the Griffin’s shirt this year he scored 4 goals and one assist in 25 appearances and is currently one of the players the club is betting on for next season in Serie A.