Real Madrid victory of the kind that are worth a league. The whites beat Atlético de Madrid with solvency, showing that it is not necessary to shine individually to make a good game at the collective level. Real Madrid leaves the game with an outstanding as a team, but we are going to put notes on the individual performances of the white footballers.
Courtois (9): His two great saves today are worth the three points, as they have been the big difference between Real Madrid, which did score its two clearest chances, and Atlético, which encountered the Belgian wall.
Carvajal (7): Another serious game from the Madrid side who continues to find his best version. Today against Atlético he had to be very aware of Carrasco’s internships and he knew how to close the band very well. He lacked more presence in attack.
Militao (8): Together with Alaba they had to dry Cunha today. The rojiblanco striker could not receive almost any ball calmly without encountering Militao behind, which prevented him from unloading or driving to generate danger.
Praise (7): He played a good game although he did not have a great role in part due to the lack of danger from the colchoneros.
Mendy (7): The left-back of Real Madrid was a lung on the wing and until the final minutes we saw him running tirelessly towards where the team needed him, whether in defensive or offensive actions.
Casemiro (8): Party of those who like Casemiro. The Brazilian was very motivated and with just the right point of intensity to prevail in the center of the field and steal many balls. He connected well to the defenders with the attackers, so he was one of the best.
Kroos (6): It was not the desired match for the characteristics of Kroos, so he could not shine, but the German worked tirelessly for the team.
Modric (7): It was the creative note of the match, as the match was very tactical and with few errors. He assisted Asensio and filtered the pass to Vinicius for Benzema’s goal.
Asensio (7): He scored a goal and was very tactically committed to the team. Additionally, he was seen volunteering more than once to try to build plays. He lacked more confidence in his shot from outside the area.
Vinicius (8): The Brazilian did it again. In a play that did not seem to have much danger, he arrived with his great speed to the area and subtly stung it so that Benzema did not miss. He was also seen as participative in defense and in elaboration tasks.
Benzema (9): The goal that the French scored should be enough to get an A, but also Karim was very participative in the game and helped a lot in defensive tasks despite being the 9th.
Jovic (6): He gave Benzema rest and went out with great enthusiasm. With him on the field the team scored the second.
Valverde (s / p)
Rodrygo Goes (s / p)
Nacho (s / p)
#Real #Madrids #1×1 #derby #Atlético
Leave a Reply