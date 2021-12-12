The words of the coach at the end of the match with Inter, which ended with the result of 4-0 thanks to the brace of Lautaro Martinez and the goals of Sanchez and Calhanoglu. Several considerations by Mazzarri, who underlined his state of mind in this regard:

“Until their first goal at least we were compact. I didn’t like almost anything about today’s match, they have a stratospheric shape. I’m very angry, apart from the fact that they were ahead of us and traveled differently. We are. We have to save ourselves. We’ve made a foul throughout the game. We have to be bad and vehement, we haven’t won a tackle. I’m pissed off, that’s the truth. “