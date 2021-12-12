The statements of the rossoblu coach at the end of the match with Inter, decided by the goals of Martinez, Sanchez and Calhanoglu.
The words of the coach at the end of the match with Inter, which ended with the result of 4-0 thanks to the brace of Lautaro Martinez and the goals of Sanchez and Calhanoglu. Several considerations by Mazzarri, who underlined his state of mind in this regard:
“Until their first goal at least we were compact. I didn’t like almost anything about today’s match, they have a stratospheric shape. I’m very angry, apart from the fact that they were ahead of us and traveled differently. We are. We have to save ourselves. We’ve made a foul throughout the game. We have to be bad and vehement, we haven’t won a tackle. I’m pissed off, that’s the truth. “
December 13, 2021 (change December 12, 2021 | 23:33)
