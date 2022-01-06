Real Madrid and Valencia will meet at the Santiago Bernabéu in a match that never disappoints. The Valencian players always come up against the Whites, and the meringues will go all out for victory to prevent Sevilla from getting closer to them in the standings. A great game is coming in the Madrid fiefdom.
Where is Real Madrid vs Valencia? The meeting will be held at the Santiago Bernabéu with a capacity for more than 81,044 people.
When and what time is the Real Madrid vs Valencia? The match will be played this Saturday, January 8 at 9:00 p.m. Spanish time (2:00 p.m. in Mexico and 4:00 p.m. in Argentina).
On which tv channel can I watch Real Madrid vs Valencia? In Spain the game is broadcast by Partidazo in Movistar LaLiga. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela it can be seen on DIRECTV Sports. And in the United States on ESPN +.
Where can I see ‘online’ the Real Madrid vs Valencia? In Spain, through Movistar +. In Mexico, on Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In Argentina and Chile, on DIRECTV Sports App. And in the United States on ESPN App.
What was the last result between Real Madrid and Valencia?
Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid
Real Madrid
Real Madrid comes to this meeting with an imperial need to get all three points. Last weekend they could not scratch anything at all from the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum, after Getafe completed a practically perfect match.
For this match they have recovered some of the footballers who missed the last match due to COVID-19 (for example, Vinícius Júnior).
Karim Benzema is doubtful due to a trauma, but all the information indicates that he will arrive without problems to get out of the starting position.
Valencia
Valencia have accumulated a good run in recent games and are four points behind the Champions League positions. The Ché team is managing to take flight and it no longer seems crazy that the season ends in European positions. It is also true that the third and the tenth are separated by only six points. Anything can happen.
Real Madrid: Courtois, Lucas, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Vini and Hazard.
Valencia: Cillessen, Gayá, Alderete, Guillamón, Wass, Racic, Soler, Helder Costa, Musah, Guedes and Maxi Gómez
Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia
