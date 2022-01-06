By Brenda Goh and Yingzhi Yang

GUANGZHOU, China (Reuters) – Weixin, Tencent’s dominant messaging app in China and known as WeChat outside the country, said on Thursday that the average daily active users of its mini-programs reached 450 million in 2021.

This represents an increase of 13% from the previous year, much slower than the 33% seen in 2020, according to previous data released by Tencent.

Miniprograms – which look and operate like apps on Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android operating systems, but with less data usage – are essential to Tencent’s efforts in its e-commerce operations.

Weixin said at its annual developer conference in Guangzhou that the number of active mini-programs operated by foreign merchants has more than tripled in the past two years.

The total volume of transactions through these programs grew 897% in the same period, he added.

More than 700 million users have used tailor-made Weixin mini-programs to fight the pandemic, like those to schedule Covid-19 trials, the company said.

Weixin will also begin allowing users to pay with China’s digital yuan, Tencent said, as the country’s central bank steps up its effort to develop its own digital currency.

Tencent saw its third-quarter revenue rise 13 percent, the slowest growth since it went public in 2004, hampered by a regulatory crackdown that impacted its gaming business as well as its application updates.

