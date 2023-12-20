DirectChronicle

Real Madrid says goodbye to the Champions League with two games left to play in a group stage in which it barely has one point out of a possible twelve. They fell (0-1) against Paris FC, whom they surpassed more than dominated in a demanding back-and-forth duel that left them too exposed because the galas did not avoid hand-to-hand combat. On the contrary, they resorted to high pressure and generated a game of alternatives in which they found more scoring options. Madrid had it, however: Olga Carmona shot the crossbar before the break.

0 Misa, Oihane Hernández, Olga Carmona, Ivana Andrés, Kathellen, Teresa Abelleira, Freja Olofsson, Claudia Zornoza, Hayley Raso, Athenea del Castillo and Caroline Møller 1 Chiamaka Nnadozie, Célina Ould Hocine, Théa Greboval, Lou Bogaert, Julie Soyer, Gaëtane Thiney, Daphné Corboz, Kaja Korosec, Clara Matéo, Kessya Bussy and Mathilde Bourdieu Goals 0-1 min. 78: Gaëtane Thiney. Referee Ionela Pesu Yellow cards Julie Soyer (min. 20), Mathilde Bourdieu (min. 41), Lou Bogaert (min. 85) and Théa Greboval (min. 94) See also Who is obliged to present the Income Tax form 720 and how is it declared?

But Paris was more of a team and had the ability to take the game to be played in the opposite field. Bourdieu hit one of the white goalposts with a shot after a quarter of an hour. The very veteran Thiney took the lead against an opponent who lacked finesse to circulate the ball and fang to find and launch his attackers at speed.

After the break, Clara Matéo had the goal for the Parisians with a shot against Misa that sent them skyrocketing in an action that left the doubtful Merengue defense exposed. Toril then wanted to swerve. The white coach, who is in doubt after the fiasco, called Toletti, Linda Caicedo and Feller, who were waiting in cotton wool on the bench after spending a month out due to different injuries.

Madrid gained strength and made the feint of starting to gallop with Feller and Athenea, relocated from the left flank to the right flank. Some cackling from Caicedo brought the excitement to the stands, but Paris found space for the reply and, although Misa kept his team in the game, a final punishment came with a penalty by Oroz who holed out Thiney a la Panenka. With a quarter of an hour left to play, Madrid did not have the resources to articulate a response and will once again close its European participation below its expectations.

