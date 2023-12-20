US congressmen called for comprehensive sanctions against the Russian energy sector

Members of the US House of Representatives called on the White House to introduce comprehensive sanctions against the Russian energy sector. They sent a corresponding letter to the National Security Adviser of the American President Jake Sullivan, reports RIA News.

The document notes that the policy of a price ceiling on Russian oil has shown its ineffectiveness and allows Russia to “continue financing the conflict in Ukraine.”

The letter was signed by the heads of various committees overseeing US national and financial security issues. They consider it necessary to introduce a comprehensive sanctions regime against the Russian energy sector, which will be more effective in relation to the benefits received from the sale of energy resources, including oil.

The authors of the appeal cited the experience of US sanctions against Iran and Venezuela as an example, recalling that the administration of President Joe Biden did not attempt to apply a price ceiling to any of the countries.

In addition, members of Congress questioned why the White House was asking lawmakers for additional funding for Ukraine, while at the same time allowing Russia to allocate “billions of dollars for its war machine.”

Earlier, the US Treasury stated that in January-November 2023, Russia’s oil export revenues decreased by 32 percent, and such a result should be considered successful. As the department clarified, the sharp decline in Russia's oil revenues was largely due to Western sanctions prohibiting the transport of raw materials from the Russian Federation by sea at prices above the limit of $60 per barrel.