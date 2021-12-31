We are hours away from the first of January and with it, free agency will open and several of the best footballers on the planet will be able to negotiate their future in a particular way and without depending on the position of the clubs to which they belong.
Within this list of free agents, players such as Kylian Mbappé, Paulo Dybala, Antonio Rudiger and Paul Pogba himself stand out, who has not had the best year of his career at club level, as his time at Manchester United has been complicated For many factors, which is why the footballer wants to leave the English box and continue his career in a new destination.
The club with which Paul has been linked the most, even since the Zidane era is with Real Madrid, however, this possibility seems more distant than ever, as Le Parisien reports, the meringues will focus all their attention on the signing of Kylian Mbappé And at least for the moment the name of Pogba does not pass through the head of the white club, because they have a very large midfield and also, they are more interested in the young Dutchman Ryan Gravenberch than in the same world champion in Russia 2018.
