It is December 31 and the movements in the Argentine soccer pass market are not taking a break.
We tell you the latest news so far this day.
The return of Mauro Boselli to Estudiantes de la Plata was confirmed. The return of an American champion, who at 36 will seek to contribute all his experience. It arrives from Cerro Porteño.
Gonzalo Bergessio reached an agreement with Platense and will return to the club where he was born. At 37 years old, he comes from a great experience in Nacional de Uruguay.
Enrique Bologna left River and will continue his career at Banfield. The goalkeeper’s idea is to be able to finish his career in the club of his loves and where he had his best performances. In Núñez he left a good memory, he takes many titles, but he did not manage to have much participation. Despite that, the fans appreciate that he always responded when he touched.
Boca made a new offer to Ángel Romero, who must respond in the next week. A key fact is that you need to sign a contract with a club if you want to go with your National Team.
One of the surprises of the day. Leandro González Pirez reached an agreement to play on loan at the Millionaire for one season. His pass belongs to Inter Miami.
#latest #news #Argentine #soccer #pass #market #Boselli #Bergessio #Bologna
Leave a Reply