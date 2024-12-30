Real Madrid returned to training this afternoon with a work session in which no one was missing and there were no new developments. The whites are already preparing for next Friday’s match, day 3 at Mestalla against Valencia, corresponding to matchday 12 and postponed due to DANA.

Real Madrid closed 2024 with good feelings and the novelty of this first training session has been the presence in the group of David Alaba, who has been injured for more than a year due to a cruciate injury and today he has been integrated into the team dynamics .

With the recovery of the Austrian center back, Madrid rules out going to the winter market to sign a defender, even more so after the good performance of youth player Raúl Asencio and the presence of Tchouaméni as a center back when he has been needed. Alaba could have his first minutes in mid-January, at the Bernabéu against Las Palmas.

Tomorrow morning, Madrid will hold the traditional open-door training session in Valdebebas, to which members who have reserved tickets can attend. The seats were sold out within a few hours of being available to members on the club’s official channels.