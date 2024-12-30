Management and unions of ArcelorMittal reach an agreement for the ERTE that affects 15% of workers in Asturias

The unions and management of ArcelorMittal have reached an agreement this Monday for the application of the new Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) for economic, technical, organizational or production reasons (ETOP), CCOO and UGT have reported in separate statements. In Asturias it will affect 15 percent of workers.

The ERTE, which will only be applied in the event of plant shutdowns, is planned for one year and will potentially affect around 6,600 workers at the ArcelorMittal España companies, ArcelorMittal AMDS Processing and ArcelorMittal Distribución.

According to the unions, the management has proposed the ERTE due to the drop in demand in both the steel and distribution sectors, and also due to the costs of energy, CO2 emissions and raw materials.

Social support measures

The commission has reached an agreement regarding the social support measures, as well as the aspects of application and percentages, if approved by the competent labor authority.

The ERTE presented by the company raises 90 percent of the salary supplement without affecting extra pay or vacations.

CCOO and UGT demand guarantees from ArcelorMittal regarding the future of workers and see the ERTE as unjustified

The file, which will be in force until December 31, 2025, establishes application percentages by plants: 15 percent in Asturias, 15 percent in Sagunto (Valencia), 40 percent in Etxebarri (Vizcaya); 35 percent in Lesaka (Lesaka), 20 percent in Distribution and 40 percent in AMDS.