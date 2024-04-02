As we have informed you in 90min, América has had a serious problem in the right back area since the beginning of the tournament. The club did not sign anyone in the winter to fill the hole left by Layún with his retirement, so Jardine was left with Kevin Álvarez and Emilio Lara as the options on the table, receiving very poor performance from both. Now, the coach demands the arrival of one of his trusted pieces for the summer and the signing of Ricardo Chávez seems like a fait accompli.
Press in Mexico confirms that those from the country's capital and Atlético de San Luis have reached a final agreement for Ricardo Chávez to join the squad of the current Liga MX champion. The information reports that those from the nest will put the figure of 3.5 million dollars on the table for the Guadalajara team for a total purchase. Thus, it seems that the winger already selected by Mexico will be America's first reinforcement for the summer.
Ricardo was requested by André from the last market, however, an agreement was not reached since San Luis asked 6 million dollars for the Mexican. Now, given the drop in Atlético's performance, the club showed more openness to selling for a figure of just over half of what they demanded in January. In this way, the eagle board fulfills its first request to André.
