According to the Spanish “Defensa Central” network, Real Madrid players are in a state of anger over the “Santiago Bernabeu” stadium, but they refuse to publicly disclose this matter.

And the Spanish network indicated that Frenchman Karim Benzema, the captain of the team in particular, feels uncomfortable playing on the “Santiago Bernabeu” floor, and believes that the state of the grass is one of the things that does not allow him to show the best version of his level.

Defense Central explained that the grass will be changed after the Valencia match, and before facing Elche after two weeks in La Liga.

She stated that the reason for the poor pitch is due to a virus that infects the grass due to the dust and unclean things present in the machines that are used in the development process of the stadium.