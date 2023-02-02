Veracruz.- This Thursday, February 2, in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Veracruz temperatures of 21 to 28 degrees Celsius are expected with cloudy activity and probability of rain.

In accordance with Civil protectionFor this Thursday in Veracruz, cold weather conditions are expected with minimum temperatures in the morning of 19 degrees, as in a large part of the entity, with the exception of Perote and Orizaba where temperatures of zero degrees are expected.

According to the weather forecast, rainy conditions are expected for this day in some parts of Veracruz, where accumulations of 5 to 20 millimeters on average and 20 to 50 millimeters maximum are expected.

Likewise, it is expected that northerly winds are developing with gusts of 50 to 70 kilometers per hour.

It may interest you:

It is also expected that a notable drop in temperatures will be felt in the entity. In addition, high waves with heights of 2 to 4 meters are expected.