Real Madrid took the lead in the Spanish Basketball Classic against FC Barcelona. Chus Mateo’s men maintained a slim lead on the scoreboard for practically the entire match, and despite a push by the culés in the last quarter that put them ahead, The whites ended up winning 73-71 thanks to the determination of a crucial Facundo Campazzo in the last plays.

In fifth and eighth position in the table respectively Before the match began, Madrid and Barça were looking for a crucial victory that would propel them to turn around a disappointing season.

The first quarter was an exchange of blows between both teams, which without achieving a great advantage during the initial ten minutes, alternated baskets continuously. Four losses by the Catalans, a streak of five consecutive points by Dzanan Musa and A three-pointer by Mario Hezonja at the buzzer allowed Real Madrid to close the first period with a score in favor of 21-15.

In the second period, Barça gained momentum after conceding a new long shot from Hezonja. Joan Peñarroya’s team scored ten consecutive goals to take the lead on the scoreboardalthough the Madrid defense and Tavares’ dominance in the paint once again tipped the balance in favor of the local team, who left with a five-point lead at halftime (36-31).

After returning from the locker room, Chus Mateo’s men seemed to have the game under control. Despite the fact that Kevin Punter scored several important scores, Real Madrid managed the distance and even managed to put a momentary +10 on the scoreboard, but the absence of a Gabriel Deck who was injured when landing after a dunk He ended up opening the door for Barça.

Barça started the last quarter six points down, but Willy Hernangómez, who provided oil in the paint against Usman Garuba, and Jabari Parker, unappealable from the triplethey managed to tie the score. The culés came to take the lead thanks to Punter, but Campazzo once again dressed as a hero with a blast from 6.75 meters and two crucial free throws.





The Barça team had the last possession and the chance to win in the final second, but Chimezie Metu missed a long shot, certifying the Catalan team’s third defeat in its last four gameswhile Real Madrid, far from being brilliant, maintained the positive dynamic with its fifth win in its last six games.